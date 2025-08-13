Snack On Crunchyroll Anime On Your Next Delta Flight

In-flight entertainment has improved by leaps and bounds over the years. We've come a long way from everyone having to watch the same bad movie to individual touchscreens with Bluetooth integration and viewing options from numerous streaming services. CNET reports that in addition to popular options like Spotify and Paramount Plus, Delta will soon bring anime to the skies, courtesy of Crunchyroll.

Anime fans already know about Crunchyroll, but for everyone else, it's an all-anime streaming service, featuring everything from classics like "Akira" and "Initial D" to original content of inconsistent quality. It's essentially the Netflix of anime. With over 50,000 movies and TV shows available according to Polygon, there's bound to be something for everybody in Crunchyroll's vast collection. Only a portion of this vast library will be available through Delta. Neither Delta nor Crunchyroll has announced exactly what feast of anime specials you'll be able to dine on at 35,000 feet, but Anime News Network says it will be a selection of 50,000 episodes from 2,000 titles. We'll find out more later this year.