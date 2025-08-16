Why Most Electric Cars Don't Need A Traditional Transmission

Even though North America is being left behind when it comes to EV sales, there's no doubt customer tastes have begun to shift on a global basis. But what's not being shifted are the vehicles themselves. With a few rare exceptions, EVs don't have multi-speed gearboxes, and that's because they just don't need them. To understand why, however, let's first look at what traditional transmissions do in cars with internal combustion engines.

It all starts with how fast those engines can spin and when those rpm produce peak torque. Basically — very basically — gas engines have lower rpm limits and narrower torque bands than electric motors and have to use gears to make up for it. The lower rpm limits are a factor of physics, since the engine's part can only move so fast before causing wear and damage, and the engine's valves can't properly adjust the fuel-air mixture once they exceed a certain speed. That also affects engine torque, because if an engine is spinning too slowly, it won't be able to draw in enough fuel/air to make adequate amounts of power.

By their nature, electric motors can deliver full torque almost immediately, plus they can spin at up to 30,000 rpm. Let's do some small amount of math to show how all this works.