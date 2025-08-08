What Automotive Hero Do You Regret Meeting?

I've been lucky enough, in my years on this earth, to drive both generations of Acura NSX. Neither drive was under ideal circumstances — I did about 40 minutes of highway in an NSX Type S, and drove around Brooklyn in a first-generation car — but they were enough to give me wildly varying opinions on the two cars. The second-generation NSX is almost certainly the best car I've ever driven. The first generation, the one so beloved by all... isn't. Now, the car I drove had no power steering. Its alignment could best be described as concerning, and it broke shortly after my drive (for reasons that were not my fault). It was a privately owned car, not one maintained like a museum piece, but it was still a disappointment to actually drive. Maybe I'll drive a mint one someday, and get to update that opinion, but for now the NSX stands as the automotive hero I wish I hasn't met.

What vehicle do you wish you'd never driven? Cars, bikes, anything's on the table here. Leave the automotive hero you wish you'd never driven in the comments below, and I'll collect my favorites later in the week. Bonus points for stories.