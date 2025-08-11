Thieves Running From Cops Steal Four Vehicles, Including A Tanker Truck They Somehow Knew How To Drive

Los Angeles authorities are reportedly still on the hunt for two suspects they say are responsible for several carjackings, but this carjacking spree didn't happen over the course of several days. Instead, in a move that feels like it was pulled straight out of a Jason Statham movie, they allegedly ran from the cops, stealing one vehicle after another, including a tanker truck, ABC7 News reports. And at least for now, they somehow managed to escape.

The chase actually started north of Los Angeles in the Antelope Valley at about 11:00 p.m., when the suspects reportedly carjacked (truckjacked?) a pickup truck. The driver of the stolen pickup truck apparently tried to chase after them, leading to the suspects reportedly opening fire but missing, leaving the victim still truckless but otherwise unharmed. Authorities then began chasing the suspects and were reportedly fired on, as well. Those shots, however, don't appear to have hit anyone, either.

At one point, the suspects hit a tanker truck that reportedly may have been carrying milk and then proceeded to steal it when the driver got out. While the suspects may not have been very good at hitting a target while driving, they weren't completely hapless, as they actually managed to drive off in the tanker. As the suspects got closer to Los Angeles, they got off the highway and drove into the downtown area, where they began driving in circles.