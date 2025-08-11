Thieves Running From Cops Steal Four Vehicles, Including A Tanker Truck They Somehow Knew How To Drive
Los Angeles authorities are reportedly still on the hunt for two suspects they say are responsible for several carjackings, but this carjacking spree didn't happen over the course of several days. Instead, in a move that feels like it was pulled straight out of a Jason Statham movie, they allegedly ran from the cops, stealing one vehicle after another, including a tanker truck, ABC7 News reports. And at least for now, they somehow managed to escape.
The chase actually started north of Los Angeles in the Antelope Valley at about 11:00 p.m., when the suspects reportedly carjacked (truckjacked?) a pickup truck. The driver of the stolen pickup truck apparently tried to chase after them, leading to the suspects reportedly opening fire but missing, leaving the victim still truckless but otherwise unharmed. Authorities then began chasing the suspects and were reportedly fired on, as well. Those shots, however, don't appear to have hit anyone, either.
At one point, the suspects hit a tanker truck that reportedly may have been carrying milk and then proceeded to steal it when the driver got out. While the suspects may not have been very good at hitting a target while driving, they weren't completely hapless, as they actually managed to drive off in the tanker. As the suspects got closer to Los Angeles, they got off the highway and drove into the downtown area, where they began driving in circles.
How do you steal four vehicles in a row?
At about 11:30 p.m., the suspects got back onto the 10, driving the wrong way against traffic until they jumped out of the tanker to steal another pickup truck. They then took off again, only to stop briefly so the driver could switch places with the passenger. The suspects then drove on until they stopped yet again to steal a different vehicle. Soon after they sped away in their fourth carjacked vehicle of the night, the cops lost sight of them.
Authorities say they're still on the hunt and recovered a gun from one of the stolen trucks, but it's not clear if they have any additional leads at this time. Will they ever find the carjackers? Who's to say? After a driver plowed into a line of people standing outside an LA nightclub last month, the LAPD was eventually able to track down the man who they say shot the driver in the butt, so they might actually have a shot here.
Then again, we're talking about two people who were able to steal four vehicles in a row, including a semi-truck, without being stopped by the law. I'm not saying they're definitely international spies in the second act of an action thriller where they need to pull off one last job before they can retire, but the LAPD also shouldn't discount that possibility. In fact, just to be safe, they should probably go ahead and give Vin Diesel a call.