Driver Plows Into LA Crowd, Injuring At Least 36, Then Shot By Unknown Bystander 'In The Butt'
A driver injured at least 36 people when he drove his car into a crowd in East Los Angeles at about 2:00 a.m. The suspect's Nissan Versa eventually came to a stop after hitting a pole, and bystanders pulled the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez, from the wreck. After Ramirez had been pulled out of the car, though, an unknown assailant shot him. Ramirez survived the gunshot wound long enough to be taken to the hospital for treatment, ABC7 News reports.
The crash took place outside of the Vermont Hollywood, a music venue located near Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. Of the 30 or so people who Ramirez reportedly hit, 23 were taken to the hospital for their injuries, with seven in critical condition and six in serious condition. Thankfully, though, so far, no one has died, although ABC News reports only one is still in critical condition. That victim is reportedly a young woman in her 20s whose legs were injured in the crash. Everyone who was injured is expected to survive.
Initial reports claimed the driver had lost consciousness before the crash, but the Los Angeles Fire Department later told ABC7 it could no longer confirm that information. Ramirez has since been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with formal charges coming. The Los Angeles Police Department has released several photos of the man they suspect shot Ramirez but have yet to identify or locate him. It also isn't clear why he allegedly shot Ramirez.
Emerging details
While we still have a lot more questions than answers at this time, authorities now believe revenge may have been a motivating factor, as Ramirez was reportedly kicked out of the Vermont Hollywood that night shortly before he allegedly drove his car into the crowd. After being kicked out of the venue, Ramirez reportedly got into his car and made a u-turn, then drove onto the sidewalk and into the line of people outside the club.
"We in the club, we standing, we're like five people behind, and we hear a loud bang. So we all start ducking. We think it's gunshots. We look out the club and it's a car into the f—— crowd right there. It's crazy because people everywhere are laying down. People are bleeding out and stuff. And we're like, 'Damn,' like, and we're in disbelief because, 20 seconds more and it could have been us," one witness told ABC7.
Following the crash, bystanders pulled Ramirez from the wreck and began kicking and punching him. It was at that point that the unknown shooter reportedly crossed the street and "shot the suspect in the butt." He then fled the scene and remains at large. Currently, it isn't clear whether the two men had a pre-existing relationship or if the man was responding to Ramirez driving his car into the crowd.
The Vermont Hollywood released a statement following the crash, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred early Saturday morning outside our venue," and, "We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the person responsible for this horrific act is held fully accountable."