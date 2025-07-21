Driver Plows Into LA Crowd, Injuring At Least 36, Then Shot By Unknown Bystander 'In The Butt'

A driver injured at least 36 people when he drove his car into a crowd in East Los Angeles at about 2:00 a.m. The suspect's Nissan Versa eventually came to a stop after hitting a pole, and bystanders pulled the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez, from the wreck. After Ramirez had been pulled out of the car, though, an unknown assailant shot him. Ramirez survived the gunshot wound long enough to be taken to the hospital for treatment, ABC7 News reports.

The crash took place outside of the Vermont Hollywood, a music venue located near Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. Of the 30 or so people who Ramirez reportedly hit, 23 were taken to the hospital for their injuries, with seven in critical condition and six in serious condition. Thankfully, though, so far, no one has died, although ABC News reports only one is still in critical condition. That victim is reportedly a young woman in her 20s whose legs were injured in the crash. Everyone who was injured is expected to survive.

Initial reports claimed the driver had lost consciousness before the crash, but the Los Angeles Fire Department later told ABC7 it could no longer confirm that information. Ramirez has since been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with formal charges coming. The Los Angeles Police Department has released several photos of the man they suspect shot Ramirez but have yet to identify or locate him. It also isn't clear why he allegedly shot Ramirez.