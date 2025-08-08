Jim Lovell, Legendary Commander Of Apollo 13, Dead At 97

Jim Lovell, the legendary commander of the fateful Apollo 13 mission to the Moon, died on August 7 in Lake Forest, Illinois at the age of 97. Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy said in a statement, "NASA sends its condolences to the family of Capt. Jim Lovell... Known for his wit, this unforgettable astronaut was nicknamed Smilin' Jim by his fellow astronauts because he was quick with a grin when he had a particularly funny comeback."

James A. Lovell Jr was born on March 25, 1928. He began his career in the Navy as an aviator, eventually becoming a test pilot. In that capacity, he was made the Program Manager for the F4H Phantom fighter project. After four years of that, he was selected to become a NASA astronaut for the Gemini program in 1962.

As one of America's Space Age space men, Lovell forged a legacy by setting a number of remarkable firsts. On Gemini 7, he was part of the first crew ever to dock two manned maneuverable spacecraft in orbit. As commander of Gemini 12, he successfully completed the entire Gemini project, allowing NASA to transition to the Apollo program. His time on Apollo 8, the first time astronauts used the Saturn V rocket, was one of humanity's greatest moments, as Lovell and his crewmates became the first human beings ever to leave Earth's orbit, and then immediately became the first people ever to travel to (though not set foot on) the Moon.

In fact, Jim Lovell was only one bad cough away from becoming the first man ever to set foot on the Moon. He was the backup commander for Neil Armstrong on Apollo 11, so if Armstrong had caught a cold, Lovell would have been one of history's most famous names.