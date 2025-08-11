Please Don't Blow Up Your Boss's Car If You Get Fired

It can be tempting to tell a boss you don't like what you really think of them when they fire you from your job. But no matter how wronged you feel, you shouldn't fight fire with fire. A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on suspicion of blowing up his former boss's car in front of his house, NBC10 Philadelphia reports.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey, surveillance video from July 26 showed a dark Jeep Renegade stopping in front of the unnamed victim's home in Delran, New Jersey. An individual got out of the Jeep, carried something over to the Ford Explorer parked in front of the house, put it down by the driver's door, then returned to his car and left quickly. Soon afterward, the same Jeep quickly drove past the victim's house, and then a large explosion occurred, destroying the Ford.

Police later identified what appeared to be the same Jeep Renegade parked near the home of Michael Patrick Takacs, Jr., in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Takacs had worked for the victim until he was fired this past May. Further investigation revealed that Takacs had allegedly bought detonators online of the same type found at the scene of the explosion, and had taken a screenshot of a map showing where the victim lived. He also reportedly discussed buying a James Bond-style license plate flipper.