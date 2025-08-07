At $20,000, Would You Breeze Into This 2017 Subaru BRZ?
While it may not pack in the ponies, today's Nice Price or No Dice Subaru BRZ is still one of the nicest sports coupes out there to drive. This one has uber-low mileage, meaning it has plenty of driving yet to do. Let's decide if the price makes it worth getting behind the wheel.
Toyota or Subaru
Brand loyalty is a genie in a bottle for the businesses that have it. According to J.D. Power, Toyota and Subaru rank amongst the highest echelons of consumer loyalty in the mass market sector. Considering that today's 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited was co-created by the two marques, carries parts from both, and was sold in cookie-cutter form under each brand, the question is raised as to where an owner's loyalty should lie.
First introduced as a Toyota concept car in late 2009, the joint venture sports coupe offers a best-of-both-worlds proposition. Styling for the car came from Toyota and was intended to harken back to the 2000GT of the 1960s. Under that is a chassis derived from the Subaru Impreza and powered by that company's flat-four engine. A choice of six-speed transmissions was initially offered: a manual from Toyota or an Aisin-sourced automatic. Regardless of which was picked, and in deference to Subaru's history of AWD vehicles, the coupes are all RWD only. Other parts bin elements on the cars included the stereo systems and Brembo brakes on the fancier models. The most significant differentiator between the two is in the suspension tuning, with the Subaru being the more mature and focused, and the Toyota being a bit more of a Yabo.
Just a baby
This BRZ (Boxer, Rear Wheel Drive, Zenith) seems to have a lot going for it, starting with an impressively low 19,053-mile odometer reading. That works out to a modest average of about 2,380 miles per year. That means it's probably had fewer than five oil changes. And, while it's impossible to read the date code on the tire pictured in the ad, it is possible to tell that it is a Michelin Primacy HP, which was the factory meat, so they are probably the originals. Their age will warrant consideration of their replacement soon.
In fact, everything on the car appears stock and in nearly-new shape. The Dark Gray Metallic paint looks to be without issue, and all the glass and trim seem to be intact.
This being an upscale Limited model means the seats are trimmed in leatherette and Alcantara, featuring red stitching that extends to the steering wheel wrapping, E-brake snood, and the dash pad. Another plus of the Limited is the luxury of heating for those bucket seats. Nothing in the cabin looks overly worn, muddled with, or out of sorts.
Checking all the right boxes
As far as the mechanicals go, this BRZ has got the goods. It happily sports the six-speed stick, which is paired on one side by the 205 horsepower Subaru 2.0-liter four and on the other by a limited-slip differential. It also has those pretty and pretty effective Brembo brakes for stopping.
The ad is woefully light on details, stating simply, "2017 Subaru BRZ. Nice car. Low miles. Clean CarFax." Even a search of the provided VIN yields little information, with the primary result circling back to the car's Craigslist ad.
Still, it has been said that a picture is worth one thousand words, and the seller happily provides us with a good visual overview of the car's ins and outs. As noted, the interior and exterior look to be in great shape, with the only possible quibble being some light curb rash on the one wheel that's given special attention in the ad. The engine bay requires a thorough detailing, but otherwise appears in good condition, with no signs of leaks and a new battery in place.
What's it worth?
A clean title and what's claimed to be a hum-drum history in the Carfax make this BRZ a safe bet for a new owner. The only question then is how much it is worth to make that transition. The seller is asking a flat $20,0000, and kudos to them for not going a dollar shy of that to make the price seem all the lower.
What's your take on this mixed-marriage coupe and that $20K asking? Does that feel like a deal considering the car's mileage and specs? Or are these too common a car to ask that much?
