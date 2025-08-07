California May Ban Lyft And Uber From AI Price Gouging Users With Low Phone Batteries

The newest technique that companies are using to increase their profits is setting prices on an individual basis based on how much you're willing to pay, your "pain point." A bill making its way through the California State Legislature to ban rideshare services, like Lyft and Uber, from using AI-driven surveillance pricing. Industry groups and corporate lobbies claim the bill is unnecessary with current data privacy laws and would impose a significant cost on businesses that use pricing algorithms, allegedly raising prices for everyone.

Senate Bill 259, authored by Senator Aisha Wahab, would stop retailers from using artificial intelligence to exploit your phone's data to impact pricing. According to the Markup, the Fair Online Pricing Act would ban your phone's model, battery level, installed apps and geolocation data from being used as variables in a personalized pricing algorithm. When you download and use a rideshare app, it sends far more data to the service beyond your pickup location and your desired destination. In theory, a service could charge you more if you're on a vacation in a foreign country, instead of your hometown, because they know you would be willing to pay more. It would be the same if your phone's battery is low and you're trying to get home.