Adorable Electric Microlino Nearly Somersaults In Emergency Brake Test

Regions outside the U.S. with better-organized towns and urban areas get to have all the fun when it comes to adorable little microcars. Japan has its kei cars, and European countries get things like the Renault Twizy, the Citroën Ami, and this precious gumdrop of a "car" called the Microlino. The Microlino effectively picks up where the BMW Isetta left off in the 1950s and '60s.

It's adorable, at least until you slam on the brakes, as Auto Zeitung, a German car website, found out. In an emergency brake test, the Microlino stood on its two front wheels as if it were about to do a somersault, and when the driver released the brake to avoid said roll, it came even closer to tipping on its side.

Microlino's response to the video was, "We were unable to reproduce the results in the numerous approval tests at the external testing company, nor in our internal tests. Of course, we will analyse the car in detail to get to the bottom of the matter."