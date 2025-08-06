Harvard Is Hurting But At Least Cambridge Is Finally Getting Speed Humps

The humble speed hump is a proven winner when it comes to, in the terminology of transportation geeks, "traffic calming." They compel leadfoots to slow down when driving through residential neighborhoods where children often frolic. Emergency responders sometimes don't like them as they can interfere with fire engines and police cars getting to where they need to go in a hurry. But residents love 'em. And the residents of Cambridge, Massachusetts, are finally getting their humps.

Cambridge could use some good news, as Harvard University has been hammered by the Trump Administration. Bloomberg has a lengthy story about all things speed hump, but for our purposes we're zeroing in on the "speed hump bonanza" coming to Cambridge. The town's transportation commissioner says 20-30 of the raised hunks of asphalt infrastructure are on the way. And that's just the beginning: she also said Cambridge will build as many as it can fund. Just don't tell Sean Duffy.