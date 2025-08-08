Driverless Test Train Already Carrying Passengers And Stopping For Sheep

If the Vegas Loop is anything to go by, the ongoing technological arms race to develop driverless cars has seemingly distracted taxpayer dollars from tried and true methods of public transportation. One project in the Czech Republic is bucking this trend. AZD, a Czech road and rail technology company, has been testing a driverless train along a rural 15-mile route between two towns since April. While driverless train systems have been deployed on subway lines and airport people movers, this is the first time in Europe that it has been used in an open environment. The line isn't grade separated, featuring railroad crossings and unfenced tracks exposed to the local wildlife.

AZD bought the rail line in 2016, six years after it was abandoned. The two-car test train that runs along the route consists of a heavily modified diesel railcar, named Edita, and a passenger-carrying trailer car. The train is fitted with cameras, lidar sensors, GPS and other devices to determine the train's position and scan its surroundings in real time. Current law requires that a driver oversee operations from a control room and intervene if necessary. Yes, they are carrying passengers during select weekends and holidays. According to Railvolution, the car features displays so passengers can see the online transmissions from cameras and lidar sensors that are being sent to the remote operator.