What Car Maintenance Did You Not Get Around To This Weekend?

I've let my little red 2015 Volkswagen Sportwagen sit for some time, getting by with my husband's Ford Escape (ugh) and press cars, so I have loads to do. I need to rotate the tires, change the oil (a special pain in the ass with a European diesel in America) and change out all the bulbs. So many bulbs. For some reason, my Volkswagen eats taillights and headlights at a rate I've never experienced. Maybe its the same electrical gremlin that zapped my infotainment head unit — twice. I could probably use some new brakes and rotors as well before the coming onslaught of a Detroit winter.

Did I get any of this done last weekend? Heck no! It was 75 degrees without a cloud in the sky all weekend. Instead of insulting the parentage of a European designed oil filter I was out living life and doing things like drinking outside on a boat. But soon, very soon, I'm going to have to do all of these things. What about you? What are you putting off for the perfect weekend, when it's not nice enough to make any plans other than spending the day in the garage.