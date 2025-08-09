What Those 'Speed Enforced By Aircraft' Signs Are Really For

At some point, you've probably seen one of those "Speed Enforced by Aircraft" signs along the road and wondered if you could ignore it. Some drivers view these signs as nothing more than roadside scarecrows, while others become paranoid and search the sky for any sign of an airplane or helicopter. So, is this a real thing? Are there officers in the sky waiting to write you a ticket?

You may be surprised to learn that, like some of the stealthiest cop cars on the road, aircraft-based speed enforcement is definitely real. Here's how it works: One officer is in a helicopter or fixed-wing aircraft, and another is in a patrol car on the ground. The airborne officer measures a vehicle's speed, either by timing how long it takes for it to travel between two painted markings on the ground or by using technology like a Video Speed Measuring (VSM) device. The airborne officer notifies the ground officer when they've spotted a speeder, and the patrol car performs the traffic stop. If you choose to challenge the ticket in court, both officers must show up, as both of their names will be on the citation.

So, yes, depending on where you are, there just might be a law enforcement officer in a small airplane or helicopter watching you on the highway and clocking your speed. In some locations, thousands of tickets per year are written this way. This isn't true everywhere, though, as some states have dramatically scaled back their air-based traffic enforcement efforts.