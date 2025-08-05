Tragic 300 MPH Bonneville Crash Claims Life Of Land Speed Racer

Veteran racer Chris Raschke suffered fatal injuries in a catastrophic crash during the second day of Bonneville Speed Week on Sunday afternoon when the legendary streamliner Speed Demon III went airborne at nearly 300 miles per hour. Raschke was making a preliminary pass down Bonneville's Course Number One around 3 p.m. on August 3 when he left the course near the 2.5-mile mark and crashed. Emergency vehicles responded immediately and Raschke was airlifted off of the course, but he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased the same day, as confirmed in an official statement from the Southern California Timing Association.

The event was concluded for the day following the crash, and the SCTA say the crash is being investigated for cause, though have not released any details of the circumstances leading to the incident. Speed Week continued on Monday following a thorough cleaning and inspection of the course.

Raschke, 60, was a seasoned land speed record driver, having tripped the beams at 446.716 miles per hour during the 2024 Bonneville Speed Week to win the Hot Rod Magazine Trophy. He'd been a part of the Speed Demon team since 1996, and the salt was well and truly in his blood. As Director of Sales and Marketing at ARP Inc, a position he's held since 1996, it's clear that Raschke's enthusiasm for hot rodding was all-encompassing.