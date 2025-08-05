These Are The Cars You Want To Drive Around The Nürburgring

Spurred by new lap records from BMW and Chevrolet, last week I asked the Jalopnik audience to tell me what cars they'd want to drive around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. My choice was the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, so I could recreate the infamous, nearly impossible Mission 34 challenge from Gran Turismo 4. The final mission in the game, you had to catch up to half a dozen Mercedes sports cars and pass them, only getting gold if you could pass the leading 300SL Gullwing before the end of the lap — and that car got a two-minute head start. While I wouldn't want to attempt that challenge in real life, I'd love to cruise around the Green Hell in an SLR at a more leisurely pace to relive those childhood memories.

You all had varied answers for my question, which always makes me happy. From hot hatchbacks to race cars, keep reading to hear about some of the cars that Jalopnik readers want to drive around the Nürburgring. As usual, I picked my favorites of the bunch, with bonus points if you explained why or had personal stories.