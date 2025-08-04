Bristol Motor Speedway Ran Out Of Food Almost Immediately During Its Record-Setting Inaugural MLB Game

Major league fail @MLB @Braves @Reds . The Bristol game was the MLB version of Fyre fest. Awful logistics, no food except except bunless hotdogs and cheeseless nachos, multiple shuttles to even get in the stadium & completely unprepared for rain. #filedofnightmares #speedwaytragic pic.twitter.com/bc6gkNPixp

It was pouring rain during the pregame ceremonies, the first pitch was delayed two hours until 9:41 p.m., and the Reds struck out the Braves' first hitter before the game got paused again due to the weather. That delay turned into a decision to postpone the game until Sunday, but a lot of damage was already done in the eyes of the attendees. After concessions reportedly ran out of food and the crowd got soaked, significantly fewer fans returned for Sunday's rematch, according to Yahoo Sports.

Things could have gone better for the first game at the Speedway, but there was one unique aspect of hosting a baseball game at a racetrack: there was a Home Run Car that raced around Bristol Motor Speedway when a player hit a home run. It was a C8 Corvette with a flag reading "HOME RUN" flying out the window, and it got two separate laps in thanks to Eli White and his two home runs for the Braves.

The baseball field was set on the Bristol Motor Speedway infield between turns three and four of the racetrack. The setting didn't allow for a perfectly symmetrical field, with 330 feet down the right and left fields, and 400 feet to center, but the left-center field gap was 9 feet longer than the right-center gap. To match the Speedway vibe, players also wore special caps and uniforms with racecar-style numbers. Ultimately the first MLB game at Bristol Motor Speedway wasn't perfect, but it was a great learning experience for the venue, should it host more MLB games in the future.