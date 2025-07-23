NASCAR Meets 'Top Gun' With Street Race At Naval Base In 2026

From transforming the LA Coliseum into a bullring to hosting a street race in downtown Chicago, experimentation on a monumental scale has been NASCAR's scheduling modus operandi for the past three years. NASCAR announced on Wednesday that the Cup Series will contest a street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California in late June next season. The Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series will also be tagging along for the first NASCAR race weekend at an active military base.

While the regular season event is ostensibly to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Navy and the country, NASCAR made sure to include every military action movie trope under the sun in the trailer revealing the "Top Gun: Maverick" filming location. Ben Kennedy, a NASCAR executive vice president and great-grandson of founder Bill France, admitted the plans for a race on a military base had been in the works for years with multiple locations in consideration. Regarding the Coronado circuit, he said:

"It'll be a blend of traditional street racing in a way where we'll be winding our ways through some of the streets on the base. They'll be going past (aircraft) carriers. They'll eventually go out onto the tarmac, probably by some military aircraft, maybe a couple of F-18s out there, and then back towards the entrance to the base."