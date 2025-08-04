At $4,500, Does This 1996 Volvo 850 Estate Have What It Takes?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Volvo, "Runs and drives and looks like it has 91k miles." That would probably not be particularly praiseworthy if it weren't for the fact that the car actually has 391,000 miles on the clock. Let's see if there's life left in this manual-equipped estate, and what such life might be worth.

There are two types of people in the world: those who think of Honda as a maker of motorcycles first and of automobiles second, and those who picture the opposite. I guess there is a third group that, when the Honda name is brought up, thinks "lawnmowers," but they're just annoyingly magisterial hipsters.

Those of us who considered last Friday's 1992 Acura Legend L sedan probably didn't take the time to bother about what parent Honda's primary product might be. That's because we were preoccupied with the seller having set $13,000 as the car's asking price. Nice as the Legend appeared in the ad, and despite its appreciably low mileage, you all felt that was way too much for an XXL Accord. When the dust settled, that resulted in an 80% No Dice loss.