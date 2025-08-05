Buy The Green, Manual E61 M5 Wagon That BMW Never Gave Us

If you're worried the manual transmission might not be able to handle the M5's raw power, don't be. According to the listing, this build includes an M5-sourced manual transmission to go with its M5 engine, limited-slip differential, Electronic Damping Control suspension, rear floor pan, bumpers, fenders and more. The brakes, however, were yanked out of an F82 M2. Oh, and did I mention the Deep Green Metallic paint? It may not be brown, but it's still pretty much the ideal car for any internet car enthusiast.

Of course, like any build, there are a few flaws. There are a few chips up front, the wheels are no longer perfect and you can spot some wear in the cabin. Also, the true mileage on the engine is unknown, so there's also that. Then again, you're buying a 15-year-old BMW with a naturally aspirated V10 hiding under the hood, so you know you're in for an adventure regardless of how many miles are on this thing. The unknowns are just part of the fun.

Ultimately, though, this is your chance to get a car BMW never wanted you to have, and that has to be worth all the risks that come with taking on someone else's project. And while I have a feeling it'll end up being cheaper than a new M5 Touring, it won't exactly be cheap. At the time of writing, bidding is already up to $40,000, and by the time you read this, it could easily go higher. Then again, this thing is also far cooler than any new 80,000-pound automatic hybrid M5 will ever be, even if 98% of people on the road will have no idea what they're looking at.

If you need everyone to recognize how cool your car is, this probably isn't the build for you. On the other hand, if you appreciate a good sleeper, it'll probably be hard to beat this green, manual E61 regardless of the price. Just be careful bringing it to Cars & Coffee. The crowd of people checking it out may get so large, you'll have a difficult time leaving the event.