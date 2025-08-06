Why Did The Cadillac XLR Fail?

Cadillac had its sights set on the best of the best with its reimagined 21st century strategy, and that meant releasing a sleek and desirable flagship model that could compete with the Mercedes-Benz SL, Jaguar XK, and Porsche 911. It was a competitive attempt on paper, but a few things held it back in the real world: its lack of pedigree, its high price, and its small trunk.

While producing a two-seat convertible flagship model sounds like a great idea, these cars do not sell in large numbers, and they are very expensive. Where its competitors like the Mercedes-Benz SL and Jaguar XK both had long and storied histories on American and international roads, the XLR was a newbie. Pedigree is important to the ultra-rich who buy cars like this and being that the XLR was based on the "every man's sports car," the Chevrolet Corvette, its pedigree paled in comparison to that of the highfalutin Mercedes-Benz or storied Jaguar.

In order to elevate the XLR above the Corvette, Cadillac swapped out the 'Vette's V8 for the most powerful version of the Northstar V8 ever, which produced 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, about 30 horsepower less despite the Caddy's 400-pound heavier curb weight. It also fitted the XLR with skinnier runflat tires that offered a more luxurious driving experience since they weren't prone to tramlining or yanking the wheel around when traveling on rough pavement like the uncouth Corvette, but these tires stunted the XLR's performance abilities. Cadillac tried valiantly but couldn't quite elevate the XLR to the level of its admittedly brilliant segment competition.

All of its competitors offered more practical packages, too, some with rear seats, some with bigger trunks, and some at least had a bit of storage space behind their leather-lined seats. The XLR had minimal interior storage up front, no storage behind the seats, and a trunk that shrunk to a virtually useless 4 cubic feet of space when its top was retracted.