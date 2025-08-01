Miami Pilot Attempting To Fly Around World Dies In Indiana Plane Crash That Nearly Took Out A Gas Station

Despite several notable exceptions recently, commercial flights are still incredibly safe. Small planes, on the other hand, crash much more frequently. Sadly, yet another small plane crash has claimed the life of Anh-Thu Nguyen, a Miami-area pilot who last year became the 10th woman to fly solo around the globe, CBS News reports. Nguyen was reportedly attempting to do it again when her plane went down Wednesday morning in Greenwood, Indiana, about 15 miles outside of Indianapolis. She was 44.

Currently, it isn't clear what caused the crash, but according to CBS4 Indianapolis, witnesses say "the small plane began making a series of strange aerial maneuvers before it slammed into a grassy ditch." As one witness Amanda Landwerlen told the news outlet, "The plane was kind of banking and they started to lower and then pulled up and started to roll, and I thought it's like a sky show and they went straight into the ground." Another witness, Frank Williams said, "She was banking hard left to go north, and all of the sudden, the nose dove and she went into a spin and just went straight down."

As tragic as Nguyen's crash is, it could have also been much worse. When her plane went down, it reportedly hit the ground only a few feet from a gas station. Thankfully, though, it landed far enough away that it didn't end up causing a secondary explosion or claim any other lives. "This could have been a lot worse if they went into the gas station, but there's no indication of how the crash occurred," the Greenwood Fire Department's Tyler Swardson told CBS4.