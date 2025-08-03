Is It Illegal To Park A Gas Car In An EV Charging Spot?
When you circle a lot and spot a charging station labeled "EV Only," the temptation to curb your guilt and park with your gas car is real. But before you park that car in an EV slot, ask yourself: is it illegal? The short answer: sometimes. And even when it isn't, it's still lousy behavior. "ICE-ing" a charging spot can mean a small fine, a big social stink, or — depending on where you live — a warning from a local cop.
EV etiquette is evolving faster than parking-lot signage. An EV owner stuck circling for a charge as they watch gas cars dominate all spots marked "Charging" — that's the sort of tension building across cities as more EVs hit the road.
Some states impose fines on ICE-ing, while other just treat those spaces like regular parking. In Virginia, the fine for first offense is $25 (local governments can tack on another $25), while in Arizona, it's a hefty minimum of $350. A federal law doesn't exist yet, though some discussions over Reddit want an interstate law ASAP. City codes vary: Los Angeles, one the most EV-friendly cities, for example, can enforce towing for offenders on first offense.
If you're tempted to justify it, think about the person behind the wheel of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV — the perfect car for America — who actually needs that spot. Whether legal or not, when you occupy it, you're not just taking a spot. You're stealing someone's charge.
Laws, loopholes, and lot rage
Some states have made "ICE-ing" an official offense. Washington and Colorado have similar statutes humming a fine of $124 and $182 respectively. Yet other states, such as Connecticut, don't have specific fines and consider illegal parking an infraction, leaving the response up to parking enforcement or local ordinances. Bills have been introduced in the legislature to change that, but they haven't been enacted into law.
Private property adds confusion. In California for example, a quasi-public lot at a grocery store or apartment can choose to tow violators, but only if its signs meets legal requirements. So EV advocacy groups like Drive Electric Vermont are getting involved to help in making clear guidelines, legislation and policies for EV awareness.
Even where a law exists, enforcement is hit-or-miss — usually miss. Nobody's rushing in like it's a felony in progress. It's kind of like trying to tow someone who parks across your driveway: technically possible, but good luck getting it done without a dozen phone calls and a minor meltdown. There's no uniform database for enforcement. Frustrating, sure — but that gray area also fuels entitlement from drivers who justify parking anywhere.
Just because you can doesn't mean you should
Even where it's technically legal, blocking a charging spot is still a jerk move. You might have the best electric car in the market, but it's no good if you can't charge it when these dimwits are around.
Public charging infrastructure is growing, but access remains limited. In many areas, EV charging spots are the only available method to go beyond range anxiety. That means occupying the spot is not just rude — it can strand drivers with no power. Charging station operators report more frequent customer complaints as EV adoption rises. And those viral videos of a gas sedan getting towed from a Tesla Supercharger? It happens — and it pushes public awareness. It becomes news, costly and embarrassing.
At the end of the day, the etiquette is simple: if you're not EV charging, don't occupy a charger. Quit being an idiot. It's not about legality alone; it's about sharing the charging spot to those who needs it the most. Choose respect over convenience, especially when the need to recharge is literal — not symbolic.