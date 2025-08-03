Is It Illegal To Park A Gas Car In An EV Charging Spot?

When you circle a lot and spot a charging station labeled "EV Only," the temptation to curb your guilt and park with your gas car is real. But before you park that car in an EV slot, ask yourself: is it illegal? The short answer: sometimes. And even when it isn't, it's still lousy behavior. "ICE-ing" a charging spot can mean a small fine, a big social stink, or — depending on where you live — a warning from a local cop.

EV etiquette is evolving faster than parking-lot signage. An EV owner stuck circling for a charge as they watch gas cars dominate all spots marked "Charging" — that's the sort of tension building across cities as more EVs hit the road.

Some states impose fines on ICE-ing, while other just treat those spaces like regular parking. In Virginia, the fine for first offense is $25 (local governments can tack on another $25), while in Arizona, it's a hefty minimum of $350. A federal law doesn't exist yet, though some discussions over Reddit want an interstate law ASAP. City codes vary: Los Angeles, one the most EV-friendly cities, for example, can enforce towing for offenders on first offense.

If you're tempted to justify it, think about the person behind the wheel of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV — the perfect car for America — who actually needs that spot. Whether legal or not, when you occupy it, you're not just taking a spot. You're stealing someone's charge.