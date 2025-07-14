Is It Legal To Tow A Car That's Blocking Your Driveway?

Let's set the scene. It's been a long day at the office. You're tired, you're grumpy, and when you finally roll up to your house, you find an unfamiliar car sitting right in front of your driveway — lights off, no driver in sight. Now, you know you can't trebuchet the offending car into the middle distance, but that doesn't mean you can't get justice. It's illegal to block someone else's driveway, which means you can get the cops involved. The best part is, since the person treating your driveway like a personal parking lot is breaking the law, you won't be on the hook for the cost of the tow.

However, before you get all due-process and start ranting about how it's "the principle of the thing," maybe try leaving a note explaining that their car is blocking your driveway. The driver might not have realized the car was even in front of a driveway, and might be embarrassed and move immediately upon their return. If there's someone still in the illegally-parked car, absent-mindedly texting or scrolling through social media, just knock on the window and ask politely to move.

There's no need to go nuclear as a first resort, especially if you're not in a time crunch. Also, the car may not even be parked, so don't call a tow truck on some poor occupied car sitting innocently in the middle of busy traffic – but what do you do when things go beyond that point?