Supercars Got To Race A Plane At Local Arkansas Car Show
Normally, a car zooming down the runway as an airplane approaches would cause a go-around or a crash. But here, the race between a car and a plane was the entire point. A few lucky people got to do just that earlier this month, reports 5NEWS, and they didn't even have to be NASCAR drivers.
The unorthodox races took place at Cars vs. Planes, a car show at the Springdale Municipal Airport in northwest Arkansas. Summit Aviation and auto event organizer Spectre.nwa teamed up to hold a car show on the airport's large amount of ramp space. That, in itself, would make for a pretty cool event. Then the organizers decided to put on a spectacle and invite a few people to drag race an airplane down the runway.
While the race was the main event, there was also a decent-sized car show to check out, as well as a two-step rev contest. It was a great success with thousands of people attending, according to a spectre.nwa Instagram post.
You don't see this every day
Three supercars got the opportunity to race against an Extra 300L, an aerobatics plane with a 300-horsepower Lycoming AEIO-540 engine, according to AOPA. Its ground-based opponents consisted of a Maserati MC20 Cielo, an Audi R8, and a McLaren 600LT Spider. The Extra was already in the air, and each car got the signal to go as it flew above the runway. I'm honestly not sure what the exact rules were, and I really don't care, because how awesome is it to watch a supercar and a stunt plane blast down the runway at the same time?
While this isn't the first plane vs. car race we've seen, it's super cool to see an event like this taking place at a local municipal airport, where anyone can attend. And when I say local, I mean local to me. Spectre.nwa says, "We're already hard at work planning the next one," and I'd love to be there.