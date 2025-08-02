Supercars Got To Race A Plane At Local Arkansas Car Show

Normally, a car zooming down the runway as an airplane approaches would cause a go-around or a crash. But here, the race between a car and a plane was the entire point. A few lucky people got to do just that earlier this month, reports 5NEWS, and they didn't even have to be NASCAR drivers.

The unorthodox races took place at Cars vs. Planes, a car show at the Springdale Municipal Airport in northwest Arkansas. Summit Aviation and auto event organizer Spectre.nwa teamed up to hold a car show on the airport's large amount of ramp space. That, in itself, would make for a pretty cool event. Then the organizers decided to put on a spectacle and invite a few people to drag race an airplane down the runway.

While the race was the main event, there was also a decent-sized car show to check out, as well as a two-step rev contest. It was a great success with thousands of people attending, according to a spectre.nwa Instagram post.