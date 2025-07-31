This Three-Door 1999 Honda HR-V With A Manual Is A Way Better Deal Than Any New HR-V

The first Honda HR-V that came to American shores in 2016 was a boring crossover sibling of the fabulous Honda Fit, which was already a perfect car. That HR-V was boring to look at, woefully underpowered and less enjoyable to drive than the Fit it was based on, but it won over more buyers thanks to its raised seating position and crossover categorization. The HR-V's true first generation was actually never sold in the U.S., and of course it was way cooler than the HR-Vs that roam our big American roads. Now though, you can bid on this three-door 1999 Honda HR-V that's listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean Massachusetts title.

We're now on the second generation of HR-V in the U.S., which is sold in other markets as the ZR-V, because the third-gen HR-V in Europe and Japan is a smaller, separate model. Out HR-V gained more power and it's the brand's third-best-selling model this year, but it's still arguably the most boring model in Honda's portfolio. A new HR-V costs around $30,000 with all-wheel drive, and I think this low-mileage UK-market HR-V with a manual transmission and four-wheel drive is a way better deal for a way cooler car.