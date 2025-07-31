At $14,950, Is This 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 A Fair Bargain?

Speaking of taking notice, do you notice how much cooler station wagons were in the 1960s than tall-boy crossovers and SUVs are today? It seems that manufacturers and the market as a whole are realizing that, too, as the latest models coming out have been trending lower and longer than their predecessors. Well, except for GM's trio of big SUVs—the Chevy Tahoe/Suburban, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade— as the latest generation of those are freakishly tall and narrow.

There is, however, nothing quite like the looks and versatility of an old wagon, and this 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 stands as a happy reminder of what once was the standard of suburbia. The Fairlane name is taken from Henry and Clara Ford's estate in Dearborn, Michigan, where the couple lived from 1915 until their deaths. It was first used on Ford's full-sized car line in 1955, denoting the top-of-the-line trim level. In 1962, it was given full model status, with Ford applying it to a new mid-sized car that slotted, Mama Bear-like, in between the smaller Falcon and the larger Galaxie. In the U.S., Ford kept the Fairlane name around until the 1970 model year, at which point it, and the Falcon name, were retired in preference for, respectively, the Torino and Maverick. The Fairlane name was kept alive in other markets until the early 2000s.