These Are The Cars You Could Drive Forever

I'm already driving it. My 2014 X5 diesel at 155K miles is still in excellent shape with neither mechanical nor electrical issues (the automatic-closing doors still work). The body has seen better days with typical scrapes and scratches but no rust and it still rides and handles like new with no squeaks and rattles.

On the functional size, I can easily squeeze 700 miles of range on a tank of diesel and it just managed a crazy 35.5 mpg on a recent 450 mile road trip (the tires were a bit over-inflated due to the high ambient temperature). It has decent-enough ground clearance for an SUV designed predominantly for on-road use, and can fit a ton of people and stuff. When something breaks, I fix it myself or take it to my indie Bimmer mechanic who fixes it at a reasonable cost. It also has 19" wheels and fairly thick tires (compared to newer SUVs with low profile tires) to handle rough roads.

I can't imagine getting rid of it because it is worth way more to me than the $13K I would get on the resale market. It is the perfect car for dirty/damaging jobs (either taking it into the city or loading it with gear from Home Depot) and, aside from consumables, costs me only a few hundred per year to keep on the road. And where else can I find a 2.5 ton SUV that yields over 35 mpg? The penalty box GMC Terrain (1.6 T) I had in the past year could barely hit 24 mpg on the highway, which is very, very bad for an economy car.