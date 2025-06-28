Nissan Frontier Towing Capacity: How Much Is The Truck Rated To Safely Pull?

Beyond body-on-frame strength, the Frontier is equipped with standard trailer-sway control and is available with a tow/haul switch in upper trims to help optimize engine performance with heavy loads. A Class IV hitch receiver, complete with wiring harness, is part of the Convenience Package plus standard on the top-of-the-line SL crew-cab models. Official Nissan accessories include a ball mount to help complete the picture.

But perhaps the biggest towing advantage for the 2025 Frontier is its engine. A naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 is standard across the lineup to deliver 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. (A Plug-In Hybrid Frontier Pro debuted for China this year, but who knows when/if that would ever make it to the U.S.) No other midsize truck sold in this country serves up more horsepower in its standard motor. The Tacoma, for instance, has a standard 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder with 228 horses and 243 pound-feet of torque. As a result, the entry model Toyota has less than half the maximum towing capacity as the base model Frontier, and it only saves you a few hundred bucks when you compare MSRPs.

That said, the fearsome foursome from the domestic brands do maintain their maximum towing benefits even in their entry models. Even those with less power than the Frontier, and the GM twins, match the Nissan's 310 standard horses while adding a hefty 430 pound-feet of torque.