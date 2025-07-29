What Car Could You Drive Forever?

Assuming you can't just yell "bat!" like Laslo in American television version of "What We Do In The Shadows," you're going to need a car to spend eternity with. And yeah, I know, a lot of you guys are cycling through rides every few years. You're suspending disbelief already imagining yourself as an immortal. You can apply whatever vampire rules you want on yourself from whatever book or movie you like the most, except you have to follow this one rule: your car is just as immortal as you are, and you are bound to it forever. What car could you drive for eternity, or at least until Blade chops off your head in a crazy motorcycle chase? What car comes with driving dynamics that could keep you excited for hundreds of years? What will look cool no matter what era it glides through? Or do you choose a vampire soul car that can protect you from vampire hunters or other immortals attempting to take over your territory?

My pick would be something sleek, black, timeless and always entertaining to drive; the practically eternal Porsche 911, probably of the Turbo S variety. It changes so little from decade to decade that it honestly might already be a vampire car. It has the added benefit of fitting right in no matter how long you own it. Plus it's always a hoot to drive and fast enough to outrun any pitchfork-bearing mobs.