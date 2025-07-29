What Car Could You Drive Forever?
Last week, Ryan asked what vehicle would be your dream hearse, which is a question the does my shriveled and blackened goth heart good. Then, over the weekend, AMC released a ton of new information on the third season of its hit show "Interview With The Vampire" at the San Diego Comic Con, and my gothness intensified. I've loved vampires ever since I started reading chapter books — I finished "Bunnicula" by James and Deborah Howe in second grade and never looked back. Vampires have been having a moment for a few years now and we've been blessed with great media about the eternally cursed; "Nosferatu," "Sinners," "What We Do In The Shadows," as well as the aforementioned AMC revamp of Anne Rice's novels have kept these beautiful and terrible eternal monsters firmly in the public's mind.
While you'd all leave beautiful corpses for beautiful hearses to cart around, I think you'd all make beautiful monsters as well. Let's say you've been twisted into a vampire — what would you do with all that time and, more importantly, what would you drive?
Forever car
Assuming you can't just yell "bat!" like Laslo in American television version of "What We Do In The Shadows," you're going to need a car to spend eternity with. And yeah, I know, a lot of you guys are cycling through rides every few years. You're suspending disbelief already imagining yourself as an immortal. You can apply whatever vampire rules you want on yourself from whatever book or movie you like the most, except you have to follow this one rule: your car is just as immortal as you are, and you are bound to it forever. What car could you drive for eternity, or at least until Blade chops off your head in a crazy motorcycle chase? What car comes with driving dynamics that could keep you excited for hundreds of years? What will look cool no matter what era it glides through? Or do you choose a vampire soul car that can protect you from vampire hunters or other immortals attempting to take over your territory?
My pick would be something sleek, black, timeless and always entertaining to drive; the practically eternal Porsche 911, probably of the Turbo S variety. It changes so little from decade to decade that it honestly might already be a vampire car. It has the added benefit of fitting right in no matter how long you own it. Plus it's always a hoot to drive and fast enough to outrun any pitchfork-bearing mobs.