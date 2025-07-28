These Are The Cars You Regret Owning

2015 STI.

As a kid raised on Gran Turismo, the STI, along with other Japanese tuner cars, always had my interest. Then, in 2004, the STI finally landed in the US. I didn't have the coin at the time, having just graduated college, but I told myself I would own one someday.

Years went by and I still held on to the love for the STI. Finally, when I saw the VA STI in 2015, I told my wife it was time to buy one. Ordered a WR blue from my local dealer and patiently waited.

Car arrived and I knew pretty much within the first week, it was a case of "never meet your heroes". It just didn't work for me. The IDEA of owning it was better than the actual owner experience. Engine was laggy and felt underpowered for 305hp. Transmission and clutch were unpleasant to operate compared to other manuals I had owned, tech was lame, list goes on.

Kept it a year, traded for a 2016 Golf R and have owned Golf Rs (including my current MK8) ever since. Even though it didn't work for me, seeing a clean STI (or WRX) on the road still makes me smile!