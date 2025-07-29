Can You Legally Live In An RV In The Woods? It Depends On These Rules
The current housing crisis has led many to consider moving into an RV or a van as a way to keep down living costs. In fact, many have made the move and have become full-time RVers. Is it legal to live full-time in an RV in the U.S., though?
For the most part the answer is yes, although it will take some planning and frequent traveling. That's because many national forests, areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management — often referred to as BLM Land — and some state-managed areas make free camping available to the public. Camping at this kind of campsite is known as dispersed camping, and these free sites are a great alternative to developed campsites or RV campgrounds, which can run you anywhere from $20 to $100 a night.
Unlike developed campsites and campgrounds, however, dispersed camping sites usually contain no amenities aside from the occasional fire ring. That means no electrical hookups, water hookups, or sewage. RVers that venture out to these spots need to have rigs that are self-contained when it comes to power and water. You should also be ready to acquire the skills necessary to make it all work. This might include learning how to hook up solar panels or using generators, fill water tanks, and dispose of wastewater at designated dump stations.
You'll have to stay on the move
Don't expect to simply pick a spot you like and make it your permanent home. Dispersed campgrounds all have time limits for your stay. Most BLM lands, for example, limit your stay in any one area to 14 days out of 28 consecutive days. Once your 14 days are up, you can stay at another BLM site, but the new site will need to be at least 25 to 30 miles away from the old one, depending on the local rules. You can return to the old site after the 28 days are up. Some sites have shorter limits, so you'll want to check with the local office.
National forest have similar limits. The San Juan National Forest in Colorado, for instance, allows campers to stay 16 days in one dispersed area within a 30-day period. However, campers need only move at least five miles to another dispersed area after their limit is up.
If you're looking for something more permanent that doesn't require being on the move, you might look into buying some off-grid land and parking your RV there. However, you'll still want to check that local laws don't make living in an RV illegal in your area. If the parcel is truly off-grid, you'll need to think about taking care of your water needs and possibly installing a septic system on your land to dispose of your wastewater.
You'll still need a permanent address on record
Your RV and any other vehicles will still need to be registered and insured. You also will need a driver's license to legally operate them. All of this requires having a home, or domicile, address. You could use the address of a friend or family member, with their permission. But there are other options.
Mail-forwarding services are popular among folks living the RV life. These services provide an address at which you can receive mail. Most of them scan the outside of the mail you receive, send the pictures to you and ask you what to do with the mail. You can then have them open the mail and scan the contents, shred the mail, or forward it to any address you desire. Some of the companies that do this include Escapees RV Club, Texas Home Base, Good Sam, and Americas Mailbox. Many RVers choose a domicile address in a state that does not charge state income tax, for obvious reasons.
Living in an RV full-time is both legal and possible in the U.S. Many are already doing it. However, it comes with its own set of challenges. So, if you're considering becoming a full-time RVer, plan ahead and do your research.