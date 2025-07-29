Can You Legally Live In An RV In The Woods? It Depends On These Rules

The current housing crisis has led many to consider moving into an RV or a van as a way to keep down living costs. In fact, many have made the move and have become full-time RVers. Is it legal to live full-time in an RV in the U.S., though?

For the most part the answer is yes, although it will take some planning and frequent traveling. That's because many national forests, areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management — often referred to as BLM Land — and some state-managed areas make free camping available to the public. Camping at this kind of campsite is known as dispersed camping, and these free sites are a great alternative to developed campsites or RV campgrounds, which can run you anywhere from $20 to $100 a night.

Unlike developed campsites and campgrounds, however, dispersed camping sites usually contain no amenities aside from the occasional fire ring. That means no electrical hookups, water hookups, or sewage. RVers that venture out to these spots need to have rigs that are self-contained when it comes to power and water. You should also be ready to acquire the skills necessary to make it all work. This might include learning how to hook up solar panels or using generators, fill water tanks, and dispose of wastewater at designated dump stations.