U.S. Coast Guard Capsizes Boat, Detains Canadian Who Insists He Was In Canadian Waters

A fisherman detained by U.S. federal agents insisted he was fishing in Canadian waters on Lake Champlain, but the U.S. Coast Guard claimed that he crossed into U.S. waters. In a totally proportional response, the Coast Guard capsized his borrowed boat and detained him in soaking wet clothes for almost two hours, reports CTV News.

Lake Champlain straddles the borders of New York, Vermont, and Quebec. Edouard Lallemand believed he was fishing near Venise-en-Québec, at the northern tip of the lake in Canadian waters. A U.S. Coast Guard boat stopped him, and the officers on board insisted that he had illegally crossed the border into American waters. Lallemand said he's been fishing Lake Champlain for decades and knew he was in Canadian waters and at least 10 miles from the border, he told WCAX. Lallemand told CTV News he was polite enough in speaking to them, but insisted that they could not cross the border and arrest him.

At this point, Lallemand started the engine, told the Coast Guard he would rather speak to them by the shore, and moved that way. The Coast Guard boat pursued him and tried to push him into U.S. waters, capsizing the boat and sending him into the water in the process. Lallemand said he almost drown in the altercation. The Coast Guard then pulled him out, handcuffed him, and turned him over to Customs and Border Protection, who jailed him for almost two hours in wet clothes and a dirty blanket.