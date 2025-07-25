Massive Car Explosion In Virginia Parking Lot Blamed On Faulty Fuel Tank

As far too many people who try to light a bonfire with it learn the hard way, gasoline likes to explode. Inside an engine, that's usually a good thing, but in order to make the tiny explosions happen inside the engine, you're forced to carry around a giant tank of it outside the engine. As long as everything goes right, that isn't usually a problem, but when something goes wrong? Well, your car might blow up Hollywood-style, just like what happened with one car in a Washington, D.C.-area parking lot Thursday morning.

The good news is, according to the Arlington County Fire Department, no one died in the explosion. In fact, there weren't even any injuries. Had someone been walking nearby at the time of the explosion, it may have been a different story, but luckily, the exploding car only took out three other nearby vehicles and not any people. Of course, that sucks for the owners of all four cars, since they're now burned to a crisp, likely along with everything inside, but ultimately, they're just things, and things can be replaced. People, on the other hand, are much more difficult to replace, at least until we figure out better cloning technology.