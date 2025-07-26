Watch This Chinese Humanoid Robot Change Its Own Battery And Try Not To Get Creeped Out

No lie, the robot changing its own battery also has the potential to creep you out. The Walker S2 appears to have a pair of dorsal packs, each about the size of a lunchbox. When it starts to run low on power, the robot marches over to a rack that has numerous spare batteries. Then the Walker S2 removes its hands, extracts its own dead battery, and replaces it with a new one. It does this with some arm articulations that would be painful or impossible for an non-contortionist human. Then back to work for another two-to-four hours, depending on how much walking the robot does.

After covering battery swapping in the auto industry for almost two decades now, and seeing it pretty much never come to fruition, I was thrilled to see an application for humanoid robots that makes sense. Imagine that you're running a factory or a warehouse and you want to utilize a few humanoid robots. A first consideration is going to be how often and how long they might need to recharge themselves. If they have to plug in for an hour or more, that means managing downtown and potentially buying more robots to cover for the ones that aren't available.

Swapping batteries means effectively no downtime and fewer robots. I'll assume that it also means less complicated robots because the battery packs are separate and can be quickly swapped if they fail.