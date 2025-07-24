At $17,900, Will This 2019 Mahindra Roxor Rock Your World?
While today's Nice Price or No Dice Roxor was originally classified as an "off-highway side-by-side," its seller claims it to be street legal and says that they "drive it everywhere. Let's see what this Indian off-roader might reasonably go for even if it doesn't go far.
A little history
In music circles, it's pretty well known that the band Van Halen inserted a "no brown M&Ms" clause in their concert contracts as a way to confirm that the concert promoter had read the entire contract and was following the more important clauses that addressed the band's safety. M&M, however, isn't just the name of a colorful candy treat; in the agricultural-industrial world, it's also the abbreviation of one of the largest tractor builders on the globe: Mumbai-based Mahindra & Mahindra.
In addition to offering a line of compact to mid-sized tractors, M&M has, since 1947, built a licensed version of the Willys CJ5 Jeep. Today, it's being sold in the U.S. and Canada as the Mahindra Roxor, an off-road farm and back-country vehicle in a class commonly referred to as a Side by Side UTV, due to its left/right tandem seating positions. For the North American market, Mahindra assembles the Roxor in a factory in Auburn Hills, Michigan, selling them here along with the company's tractors. The Roxor was introduced here in 2018 and has since proven popular enough that it now even has its own fan club. Not so big a fan was Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which sued M&M in 2018 claiming patent infringement over the Roxor's Jeep-aping design. FCA won the suit, causing Mahindra to redesign the Roxor's nose in 2021 to look far less Jeepy.
How you gonna keep 'em down on the farm?
While originally intended as an off-roader, and lacking the emissions and safety equipment required of any modern street-driven car or truck, this 2019 Mahindra Roxor is claimed by its seller to be roadworthy and licensed for on-road use. It does appear to have all the necessary lighting and seat belts, but as far as keeping its occupants from dying, that's pretty much as far as it's willing to go.
The important parts start with a 2.7-liter direct-injected turbo-diesel four under the hood. That produces 55 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque, and is paired with a GM-sourced six-speed automatic transmission. Behind that is a two-speed transfer case and leaf-sprung live axles at the front and the back. A very basic vehicle, there's no provision made for a cabin heater, and the floors are nothing more than steel shot with bed liner. There are cup holders between the seats, however. This America, after all.
Taking it to the streets
In addition to the cup holders, the seller of this Roxor has added an aftermarket windshield with DOT glass and a pair of rear seats that fold down when not in use and offer, yep, even more cup holders. From the factory, the Roxor comes without a windscreen unless chosen as the full-enclosed All-Weather model. With its wiper-less windshield and Bimini top, this is still little more than a fair-weather friend, but it should be sufficiently equipped for getting around town when there's no rain in the forecast. With its top speed factory-limited to 55 mph, around town is probably as far as anyone would want to venture in it.
According to the ad, the Roxor is like new and comes with a new battery, decent tires, and a car cover. So far, it has done 2,900 miles and looks pretty clean both inside and out. Of course, I could have just said out since there's not really an in on this UTV.
Mahindra money
New, a Roxor will set you back around $23,000 before adding any accoutrements like the windscreen and rear seats. A new one will also need to be modded to be made street-worthy, something this one is already claimed to be. In contrast, this makes the $17,900 asking price of this one an intriguing opportunity. But is it a deal?
What's your take on this claimed street-legal Side by Side and that $17,900 price tag? Does that feel fair given the ups and extras? Or does that price hinder this Mahindra's chances?
You decide!
Nice Price or No Dice:
