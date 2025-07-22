Refreshed 2026 Acura Integra Gets A Color-Matched Grille Not Everyone's Gonna Love
The new Acura Integra may be a fancy Honda Civic Si, but that isn't exactly a bad thing. The Civic Si makes for a heck of a sporty daily driver, and besides, it's not like earlier Integras weren't just fancy Civics, either. Plus, when we drove the Integra for the first time, we found it was a lot more fun than the numbers on the spec sheet suggested. Now that it's been around for a few years, Acura's given the Integra a refresh for the 2026 model year. It may be a subtle refresh, but it's still a refresh.
The most immediately noticeable change for 2026 is the addition of a color-matched grille on cars painted Double Apex Blue Pearl or Performance Red Pearl. Yes, you can already get the Integra in Apex Blue Pearl, but Double Apex Blue Pearl is also a new addition to the Integra lineup, borrowed from the ZDX Type S. It isn't clear if this new paint option doubles the number of apexes or the blue pearl, but something gets doubled, that's for sure.
It's also likely the most controversial decision Acura made on the refreshed Integra. The good news is, though, if you don't like the color-matched grille, Acura says you can add a gloss-black grille as an option. Also, if you like the idea of the color-matched grille but hate cars painted actual colors, you can add it to Integras painted Platinum White Pearl or the new Urban Gray Pearl as an accessory. Additionally, a third new paint option called Solar Silver Metallic is also available, even though the only colors you should actually consider are the blue or the red. You know, because they're real colors.
More updates for 2026
Changes to the 2026 Integra don't stop at one new paint color, two new grayscale options, and a couple of color-matched grilles, though. Acura says the body kit has been updated with better aero, and the 18-inch black wheels are "newly styled," as well. There are also a few interior updates, including blue microsuede inserts on A-Spec models equipped with the Orchid interior and several new yellow accents on A-Specs with the Ebony interior.
If you were hoping for more power, though, you're in for a disappointment. The turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4 makes the same 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque as last year. You can still get it with a six-speed manual if you want, though, something that's become a rarity these days. After all, it isn't like you can get a stick on the Audi A3, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, non-Blackwing Cadillac CT4 or Mercedes-Benz CLA.
That said, there's one more change for 2026 that customers will definitely appreciate: an updated infotainment system that now includes wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plus, while you previously only got a 7-inch screen as standard, there's a new standard 9-inch screen, which is bigger and therefore better. According to Acura, the processor is also faster now, which should make the new, bigger screen more responsive to inputs.
Acura isn't talking pricing just yet, but with such minor updates, the 2026 Integra should cost about the same as the 2025 model, which carries a base price of $34,195 including destination. Whether or not that's the case, though, remains to be seen.