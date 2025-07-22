Refreshed 2026 Acura Integra Gets A Color-Matched Grille Not Everyone's Gonna Love

The new Acura Integra may be a fancy Honda Civic Si, but that isn't exactly a bad thing. The Civic Si makes for a heck of a sporty daily driver, and besides, it's not like earlier Integras weren't just fancy Civics, either. Plus, when we drove the Integra for the first time, we found it was a lot more fun than the numbers on the spec sheet suggested. Now that it's been around for a few years, Acura's given the Integra a refresh for the 2026 model year. It may be a subtle refresh, but it's still a refresh.

The most immediately noticeable change for 2026 is the addition of a color-matched grille on cars painted Double Apex Blue Pearl or Performance Red Pearl. Yes, you can already get the Integra in Apex Blue Pearl, but Double Apex Blue Pearl is also a new addition to the Integra lineup, borrowed from the ZDX Type S. It isn't clear if this new paint option doubles the number of apexes or the blue pearl, but something gets doubled, that's for sure.

It's also likely the most controversial decision Acura made on the refreshed Integra. The good news is, though, if you don't like the color-matched grille, Acura says you can add a gloss-black grille as an option. Also, if you like the idea of the color-matched grille but hate cars painted actual colors, you can add it to Integras painted Platinum White Pearl or the new Urban Gray Pearl as an accessory. Additionally, a third new paint option called Solar Silver Metallic is also available, even though the only colors you should actually consider are the blue or the red. You know, because they're real colors.