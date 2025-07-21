What Car Deserves A Tuner Following?

Readers, I was idly browsing Volvo C70 convertibles on Facebook Marketplace the other night, and I had a bit of an epiphany. These cars share their underpinnings with greats like the Mazdaspeed 3 and the second-gen Ford Focus RS — even down to the five-cylinder turbo. The big difference with the C70, though, is that it's a convertible. Why is a drop-top Focus RS not getting more attention from the tuner world? What other cars are suffering in the same way?

Today, that's the question laid before you: What non-tuner car deserves a tuner following? With modern platform and engine sharing, the bits and pieces that make up our favorite performance cars end up reused in all sorts of other vehicles. The Cadillac ATS sat on the Camaro's platform, the Honda K-series came in everything from the TSX to the Odyssey — there are tuner cars everywhere for those with eyes to see.