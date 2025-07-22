Tennessee Teens Could Lose Driver's License Over Bullying, Under New Law

Every pop culture bully has the same calling card: a smug grin, a cigarette, and a cool car they definitely didn't pay for — or did by questionable means. But under Tennessee's new law, that last part's in jeopardy. Starting July 1, Tennessee teenagers found guilty of bullying could lose their ability to legally drive for a full year. This isn't a scene from a dystopian episode of "Black Mirror: DMV Edition." It's a real law designed to treat bullying not just as a schoolyard problem, but as an offense with real-world repercussions.

As Rep. Lowell Russell put it, "I simply got tired of nothing being done to stop bullying." Under this law, if a teen is found guilty in juvenile court for harassment by way of bullying or cyberbullying, the court must suspend their drivers license or delay their eligibility to get one for a full year. That includes students who haven't even gotten their learner's permit yet. The message is clear — repeat bullies now take the bus, but not the fun party buses Nashville is known for.

Supporters like Rep. Russell say it's about hitting bullies where it hurts most. A driver's license to a teen is a passport to the world. At least, it used to be. Just 60% of 18-year-olds had a driver's license per a recent Department of Transportation report, compared to over 80% in 1983. That loss of 'freedom' might not sting as hard as it used to.