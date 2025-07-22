Tennessee Teens Could Lose Driver's License Over Bullying, Under New Law
Every pop culture bully has the same calling card: a smug grin, a cigarette, and a cool car they definitely didn't pay for — or did by questionable means. But under Tennessee's new law, that last part's in jeopardy. Starting July 1, Tennessee teenagers found guilty of bullying could lose their ability to legally drive for a full year. This isn't a scene from a dystopian episode of "Black Mirror: DMV Edition." It's a real law designed to treat bullying not just as a schoolyard problem, but as an offense with real-world repercussions.
As Rep. Lowell Russell put it, "I simply got tired of nothing being done to stop bullying." Under this law, if a teen is found guilty in juvenile court for harassment by way of bullying or cyberbullying, the court must suspend their drivers license or delay their eligibility to get one for a full year. That includes students who haven't even gotten their learner's permit yet. The message is clear — repeat bullies now take the bus, but not the fun party buses Nashville is known for.
Supporters like Rep. Russell say it's about hitting bullies where it hurts most. A driver's license to a teen is a passport to the world. At least, it used to be. Just 60% of 18-year-olds had a driver's license per a recent Department of Transportation report, compared to over 80% in 1983. That loss of 'freedom' might not sting as hard as it used to.
Critics say the law punishes trauma with more trauma and might violate teens' rights
The problem? There's a big difference between punitive and preventive. While Tennessee's law is a first of its kind for bullying, it echoes a long list of leverage laws in other states — like Florida suspending licenses for kids skipping school or tobacco possession. Deterrence is one thing. It also raises questions about whether the juvenile justice system is the best place to address adolescent conflict — especially when that conflict stems from deeper trauma, not malice.
Which brings us to the irony: the law responds to a mental health crisis by enacting a penalty that can worsen mental health outcomes. StopBullying argues that many teens who bully are struggling with trauma themselves. Take away their mobility and you also take away their access to support systems like therapy. In trying to protect victims, Tennessee may be digging deeper holes for the perpetrators — often troubled and in need of support themselves. Even the limited restricted license only specifically calls out the ability to go to school, work, or church. Leaving off therapy or counseling seems like a massive oversight.
At the end of the day, bullying is a serious issue that demands action. Lawmakers are clearly losing patience with how long this has been a nationwide problem with too few solutions. Bullying needs to stop — full stop. But stopping it means more than just suspending someone's ability to drive. Tennessee's law could be a wake-up call — or just another blunt tool in a system that rarely digs deeper than discipline.
If you or someone you know is experiencing bullying, StopBullying.gov offers resources, support, and strategies for intervention.