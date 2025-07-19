Porsche Has Already Cranked Out The One Millionth Macan

When you think of Porsche, images of the 911 and Boxster and classics like the 356 probably pop up in your head. Here's the thing, though: you should probably be thinking about the Macan crossover, because those whacky Germans in Leipzig just built the one millionth Macan, doing so in just 12 years. For reference, it took Porsche 54 years to build the one millionth 911. Really, what we've got here is a crossover company that also happens to build some of the best sports cars in the world.

Regardless, this Frozen Blue Metallic Macan 4 Electric — delivered to a customer in Germany — represents one of the most important vehicles in the company's history. Porsche began building the Macan in Leipzig back in 2013, with deliveries starting a few months after that. As you might have guessed, this is the fastest Porsche has ever built one million of a single type of vehicle, beating out the 18 years it took Porsche to build the millionth Cayenne.

Since the Macan went on sale in 2013 it very quickly became Porsche's best-selling model. Every once in a while, it would be dethroned by the Cayenne, but it didn't happen very often. I mean, it makes sense. The Macan is the cheapest way to get into to Porsche brand, and it just so happens to occupy one of the most popular segments in the entire automotive industry: compact luxury crossovers.