Porsche Has Already Cranked Out The One Millionth Macan
When you think of Porsche, images of the 911 and Boxster and classics like the 356 probably pop up in your head. Here's the thing, though: you should probably be thinking about the Macan crossover, because those whacky Germans in Leipzig just built the one millionth Macan, doing so in just 12 years. For reference, it took Porsche 54 years to build the one millionth 911. Really, what we've got here is a crossover company that also happens to build some of the best sports cars in the world.
Regardless, this Frozen Blue Metallic Macan 4 Electric — delivered to a customer in Germany — represents one of the most important vehicles in the company's history. Porsche began building the Macan in Leipzig back in 2013, with deliveries starting a few months after that. As you might have guessed, this is the fastest Porsche has ever built one million of a single type of vehicle, beating out the 18 years it took Porsche to build the millionth Cayenne.
Since the Macan went on sale in 2013 it very quickly became Porsche's best-selling model. Every once in a while, it would be dethroned by the Cayenne, but it didn't happen very often. I mean, it makes sense. The Macan is the cheapest way to get into to Porsche brand, and it just so happens to occupy one of the most popular segments in the entire automotive industry: compact luxury crossovers.
The Macan is sort of at an interesting inflection point right now. Last year, Porsche introduced the Macan Electric, which was meant to be a wholesale replacement of the gas-powered Macan. That hasn't really happened, though, and the internal-combustion-powered crossover has soldiered on well past its expiration date, still available in certain markets including the United States. The gas-powered car is the same model that went on sale back in 2014, having received a couple of fairly substantial facelifts over the years.
Still, it's a very old car, but because of lower-than-expected demand for electric vehicles, Porsche has kept it around. The fact it's getting a bit long in the tooth probably explains why the Macan EV is now outselling the gas-powered car. Earlier this month, Porsche said the Macan Electric accounted for nearly 60% of all Macan sales in the first half of 2025. A total of 45,137 Macans were delivered to customers worldwide between January and June. Of those, 25,884 were Macan Electrics, and about 19,250 were the ICE variant.