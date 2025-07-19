Renault Design Boss Says 'Sexy, Desirable' MPVs Could Make A Return As SUVs Fall Out Of Favor

While big trucks and SUVs have been all about conspicuous consumption, trends toward electric cars have emphasized efficiency as well as performance. Range anxiety is still a concern (even though you're wrong), so sleek designs with low drag are becoming the norm rather than big, brutish designs. A lower ride height improves aerodynamics. Placing large, heavy batteries as low as possible also improves handling, even if guardrails can't handle them. The end result of this metamorphosis looks less like a traditional SUV and more like a minivan without the sliding doors.

Renault's own Emblème concept is a great example of this. While the latest Renault Espace is an SUV instead of the minivan it always was before, the Emblème rejects the tall, chunky styling currently in fashion to return to a more car-like design — in other words, an MPV.

"What will probably happen with SUVs is they will try to be more and more efficient, so maybe slightly lower and better in aerodynamics," said Vidal. "They will morph into a very efficient car, less energy consuming, with equivalent habitability and roominess and everything that's probably the trend."

So don't worry about your manliness. Minivans can do everything SUVs can do, and better. I once won my class at a BMW club ice race in the AWD Dodge Grand Caravan I used for courier work, beating cars, trucks, and SUVs in the process. Perhaps the good vans aren't gone after all.