'The Bling Ring' Star Emma Watson Banned From Driving For Six Months Because She Keeps Speeding

She danced on a pole in "The Bling Ring." As bookish Hermione Granger, she cast spells in "Harry Potter." And for the past few years, Emma Watson has been studying for a creative writing degree at Oxford. It was there that she was ticketed for speeding last year, according to the BBC. The leadfooted thespian was doing 38 mph in a 30-mph zone, and the court judgment added three more points to the nine that she already had on her license. Watson paid the fine of approximately $1,400 — which sounds rather steep — and was banned from driving for six months.

OK, 38 in a 30 doesn't sound like anything too crazy, but apparently Watson has made a habit of this mischief and now has to surrender the keys to her Audi. I would imagine this is a bit of a drag, as she's now 35 years old and has been on a hiatus from the screen, instead studying at one of England's most prestigious universities. I'm also wondering if she's mostly been busting the speed limit by single digits on city streets, or if she's racked up some more impressive violations on her nation's motorways.