If You're Gonna Steal A Car With A Baby Inside, At Least Don't Crash
Generally speaking, you shouldn't go around stealing cars. You could probably come up with a hypothetical scenario where it would be OK, but I think we can all agree those situations are few and far between. Additionally, if you do insist on stealing a car, I think we can also agree you shouldn't steal one with a baby inside. And if you do steal a car with a baby inside, at the very least, you shouldn't crash it. And yet, that's exactly what happened Thursday night in Port Huron, Michigan, ClickOnDetroit reports.
It isn't clear why the juvenile in question stole a car with a baby inside, but since a civilization-ending volcanic eruption has yet to kill us all, it's probably safe to assume he wasn't racing to get on a plane to meet Sterling K. Brown on President Handsome Face's Air Force One like on the show "Paradise." All we really know is that he stole the car "from the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Hancock Street" at about 9:00 P.M. Thursday, and there was a baby sleeping in the back seat at the time of the theft.
Why the baby was left in the back of the car in the first place also isn't clear, but without more evidence, it's entirely possible the baby had just been placed in the back when the suspect stole the car. Still, you really shouldn't leave a baby alone in a car, especially in the summer.
Please don't steal babies
Cops then spotted the stolen car on I-94 and reportedly tried to pull it over. The driver of the car sped off. It isn't clear whether or not the cops knew there was a baby inside the car at the time, but nevertheless, they pursued the fleeing car thief, reportedly hitting speeds of more than 100 mph during the chase. As you can imagine, the high-speed pursuit did not end with the young thief pulling over safely to return the baby and surrender to the authorities. Instead, it ended when he "crashed into multiple parked vehicles" in Chesterfield Township, about 30 miles away from Port Huron.
While a high-speed pursuit of a stolen car with a baby in the back seat could have ended horribly, the good news is, the stolen baby not only survived the crash but also made it out unharmed. Presumably, it has also been returned to its parent or parents and has no idea how lucky it was that the crash wasn't worse. As for the driver who stole both the car and the baby, authorities have not released his name since he's also still a child, but they did arrest him, and he's reportedly being held at the Macomb Juvenile Detention Facility.
Did he intentionally steal the baby? Did he just accidentally steal the baby when he stole the car? We may never find out. But either way, I think we can all agree that if you do steal a car with a baby in the back, you shouldn't then crash the car. This particular baby was reportedly fine, but easily could have ended far worse.