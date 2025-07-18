If You're Gonna Steal A Car With A Baby Inside, At Least Don't Crash

Generally speaking, you shouldn't go around stealing cars. You could probably come up with a hypothetical scenario where it would be OK, but I think we can all agree those situations are few and far between. Additionally, if you do insist on stealing a car, I think we can also agree you shouldn't steal one with a baby inside. And if you do steal a car with a baby inside, at the very least, you shouldn't crash it. And yet, that's exactly what happened Thursday night in Port Huron, Michigan, ClickOnDetroit reports.

It isn't clear why the juvenile in question stole a car with a baby inside, but since a civilization-ending volcanic eruption has yet to kill us all, it's probably safe to assume he wasn't racing to get on a plane to meet Sterling K. Brown on President Handsome Face's Air Force One like on the show "Paradise." All we really know is that he stole the car "from the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Hancock Street" at about 9:00 P.M. Thursday, and there was a baby sleeping in the back seat at the time of the theft.

Why the baby was left in the back of the car in the first place also isn't clear, but without more evidence, it's entirely possible the baby had just been placed in the back when the suspect stole the car. Still, you really shouldn't leave a baby alone in a car, especially in the summer.