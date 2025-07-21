At $15,450, Is This 1992 Isuzu Gemini Irmscher Coupe A Gem Of A Deal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Isuzu Gemini is being sold by a company that specializes in importing interesting JDM cars and unleashing them (at a cost) on unsuspecting Americans. Let's see if the surprise is worth the wallet-lightening.

For most people, the most basic form of transportation is their feet. Stepping up a bit in terms of speed and, to some degree, comfort, there are wheeled options—scooters, bicycles, and the like. A short rung up from those in the milieu of getting from point A to point B is the 1981 HM-Vehicles FreeWay, which we looked at last Friday. It offered the benefit of some weather protection, but would otherwise be about as crude a ride as a beach bike. Lacking a reverse gear, it also lost out to feet in terms of overall practicality.

Well, to be fair, wearing flip-flops negates the ability to safely reverse on foot, so maybe we should call it a draw. Generally, feet are free, and at $6,000, Friday's FreeWay proved far from that. Most of you agreed that was too much for a toy, resulting in the lawnmower engine-powered former commuter car falling in a massive 90% No Dice loss.