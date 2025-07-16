Buy This 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 And Live That '90s Twin-Turbo Dream

You probably won't be chasing down any of the quicker electric vehicles on the road these days, but even by today's standards, the old twin-turbo V6 was no slouch. It was rated at 320 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque. At the time, that was enough to get it up to 60 mph in less than five seconds and through the quarter-mile in the 13s. Could you buy quicker cars at the time? Sure. But how many of those cars offered Viscous Realtime 4WD, four-wheel steering, active aero and a six-speed manual transmission? Exactly. Good luck finding all of those features in a Ferrari F355.

A lot of owners think they can do better than Mitsubishi's engineers and start modifying their 3000GTs, including removing the rear-wheel steering feature for so-called "reliability" reasons, but thankfully, no one has done that here. In fact, the only modification listed is a set of stainless steel brake lines. And while white over tan isn't the most exciting combination, those who know will definitely know when they see you roll up in one of the coolest Mitsubishi 3000GTs ever built. Just promise you'll keep the chrome wheels, since they complete the absolutely perfect '90s look.

With bidding already past $40,000 with six days left on the auction, this car definitely won't be cheap, but come on. Who doesn't want a final-year Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 in their garage? Just borrow a little from what's left of your kid's college fund. By the time they need the money, college will either be free or so ridiculously expensive, they won't be able to afford to go anyway.

