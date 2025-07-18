The 'Dante's Peak' Chevy Suburban Is Getting The Restoration It Deserves

The 1997 disaster movie "Dante's Peak" had three main characters: USGS volcanologist Harry Dalton, played by Pierce Brosnan; Mayor Rachel Wando, played by Linda Hamilton; and Harry's decked-out 1987 Chevy Suburban, played by itself. After the movie, the human actors continued their successful careers, while the big red Suburban movie car faded into obscurity — until now. After rusting away in a Massachusetts barn for ten years, Greg Ward of Greg's Restorations has found the Suburban, bought it, and will be giving it the restoration it deserves.

If you don't remember, "Dante's Peak" was a disaster movie set in a fictional town in Washington. Loosely based on the events of the 1980 eruption of Mt. St. Helens, the film follows volcano expert Harry Dalton, who tries his best to warn the residents of a charming Pacific Northwest town that a local volcano is about to blow. Of course, nobody listens to Dalton, because otherwise there wouldn't have been a disaster movie. He drives a bright red Chevy Suburban with a lot of custom off-road equipment that the United States Geological Survey would never have paid for in real life, but looks really cool in the movie.

About four or five Suburbans were used in the filming, depending on who you ask. One was destroyed while filming a river crossing scene, and others went their separate ways. The Suburban being restored somehow became a daily driver in Massachusetts. It then sat in a barn for ten years until Greg Ward recently acquired it, intending to return it to its former glory.