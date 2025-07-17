At $6,900, Is This 2001 Mazda MX-5 A Miata We Oughta Consider?

Even though it has high mileage, today's Nice Price or No Dice Miata still looks to be in great shape. We need to discuss whether those miles matter and, if so, what they should reasonably make the car worth.

During World War II, the Axis war machine relied heavily on synthetic fuels manufactured from coal and hydrogen through a catalytic process known as Fischer-Tropsch synthesis. Recognizing their importance, the Allied Air Command set a goal to destroy these hydrocarbon-producing refineries through intensive bombing. The Germans, however, placed such a high value on these factories that they protected them more strongly than their major cities, and significant disruptions in production through the Allies' efforts didn't happen until late in the war.

The 2019 Toyota Mirai we looked at yesterday also used hydrogen as a fuel, although not in the form of a manufactured hydrocarbon, but as a liquid, which, combined with oxygen from the air, generates electricity in a fuel cell. As one would imagine, liquid hydrogen is hard to come by, and one of the biggest challenges faced by owners of these cars is route planning around the 50 or so stations where they might find fuel. That proved too vexing an issue for the vast majority of you, who gave the Mirai's $5,900 asking price a resounding 82% No Dice loss.