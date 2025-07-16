At $5,900, Is This Electric 2019 Toyota Mirai A Total Gas?

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the cosmos, which makes it odd that there are so few places that cars like today's hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai can fill up with the stuff. Let's see if a low price can counter that highly inconvenient attribute.

It's safe to say that Mercedes didn't hit one out of the park with last year's introduction of its electric G-Class, the quad-motor G580. Perhaps it's the added outlay over the V8 version, or maybe the EV edition's somewhat limited 239-mile range that's holding it back. Whatever the reason, the gas G-Wagon currently outsells the electric edition by a factor of five.

The 1991 Mercedes Brabus G36 we looked at yesterday took its marching orders from a specially tuned 3.6-liter gas-powered straight-six and featured luxurious appointments in its cabin, all courtesy of the tuning house Brabus. At $39,500, it proved to be about as popular with all of you as the modern-day electric edition is with the general public. Ultimately, that got it "Brabusted" in an overwhelming 78% No Dice loss.