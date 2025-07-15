Why Is It So Hard To Reverse An F1 Car?

In most race situations, reversing is a last resort. The driver may be either stuck in a wall, nose-first into a gravel trap, or trying to get turned around in a tight escape road. Problem is, the car isn't built for that. F1 cockpits have terrible rear visibility. The driver is seated so low, basically lying down, surrounded by bodywork, with mirrors the size of credit cards. Add a Hans device and a helmet, and it's probably easier to back up a school bus. If you think reversing a GMC Sierra at night is difficult with a useless backup camera, imagine being strapped in an F1 car with no reversing aids.

And of course, there are the rules because F1 never misses a chance to complicate things. FIA rules flat-out ban reversing under power in the pit lane, so forget about backing up there. But even on track, reverse is more of a technical headache than a useful tool. At the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton found himself beached and fumbling with the controls. "It just wouldn't go into reverse," he said, Motorsport reports, after holding the button for what felt like "forever." On his Mercedes, the reverse is hidden behind the neutral button with a timed hold. Not exactly intuitive in a panic. If you don't use it often, good luck remembering how it even works.