What Traffic Law Would You Change If You Were President For A Day?
The President of the United States is a double-edged sword of a job for a car enthusiast. On one hand, it's a life sentence of never being able to drive a car on a public road again. On the other hand, as the leader of the free world, you can shape legislation in a way that significantly impacts the cars reaching the country's streets and highways.
Considering that constitutional checks and balances are basically dead, what traffic law would you change if you were given the keys to the White House for a day? Would you abolish the 25-year rule on the importation of foreign vehicles that don't meet safety and emissions standards and allow a mass immigration of cars onto our shores? Would standardize license road tests nationwide because you're annoyed with people who don't know what a yield sign means? To no one's surprise, it's far easier to get a driver's license as a 14-year-old in rural South Dakota than as an 18-year-old in New York City. While you'll never be able to recreate a bustling city street in Agar, South Dakota or an empty two-lane highway in Brooklyn, you can hold drivers to the same standard.
Trump wants electric cars dead, gone and buried
I typically pair questions with my own answer, but we're going to shake things up a bit today. President Donald Trump has spent a considerable amount of time in the Oval Office trying to reshape the American automotive industry to his liking. The former reality TV host, famous for exclaiming "you're fired," has wanted to kill electric cars despite his campaign financier being the CEO of the country's largest all-electric automaker. Republicans in May hinted that the current $7,500 EV tax credit could be gone as early as this fall. Trump is also abolishing the penalties targeting automakers for not meeting emissions standards. Yes, this desire to eliminate EVs pre-dates his recent very public falling out with Elon Musk.
With the real-world example out of the way, let's pretend that you took the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol. Leave your proposed bills or executive orders in the comments below. Please don't try to pre-emptively pardon you and your buddies for turning a local exotic car dealership into the set of "Gone in 60 Seconds."