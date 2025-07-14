What Traffic Law Would You Change If You Were President For A Day?

The President of the United States is a double-edged sword of a job for a car enthusiast. On one hand, it's a life sentence of never being able to drive a car on a public road again. On the other hand, as the leader of the free world, you can shape legislation in a way that significantly impacts the cars reaching the country's streets and highways.

Considering that constitutional checks and balances are basically dead, what traffic law would you change if you were given the keys to the White House for a day? Would you abolish the 25-year rule on the importation of foreign vehicles that don't meet safety and emissions standards and allow a mass immigration of cars onto our shores? Would standardize license road tests nationwide because you're annoyed with people who don't know what a yield sign means? To no one's surprise, it's far easier to get a driver's license as a 14-year-old in rural South Dakota than as an 18-year-old in New York City. While you'll never be able to recreate a bustling city street in Agar, South Dakota or an empty two-lane highway in Brooklyn, you can hold drivers to the same standard.